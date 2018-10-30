FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2018 / 10:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

Tech Mahindra second-quarter profit jumps over 27 percent, tops estimates

1 Min Read

An employee sits at the front desk inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

(Reuters) - Software services exporter Tech Mahindra Ltd posted a better-than-expected 27.3 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday, as it clocked more deals in the July-September period.

Net profit was 10.64 billion rupees ($144.51 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with 8.36 billion rupees a year earlier, the Pune-based company said.

Twenty-four analysts on average had expected a quarterly profit of 10.04 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue from operations increased 13.5 percent to 86.30 billion rupees.

($1 = 73.6300 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

