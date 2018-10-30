Tech Mahindra second-quarter profit jumps over 27 percent, tops estimates

An employee sits at the front desk inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

(Reuters) - Software services exporter Tech Mahindra Ltd posted a better-than-expected 27.3 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday, as it clocked more deals in the July-September period.

Net profit was 10.64 billion rupees ($144.51 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with 8.36 billion rupees a year earlier, the Pune-based company said.

Twenty-four analysts on average had expected a quarterly profit of 10.04 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue from operations increased 13.5 percent to 86.30 billion rupees.

($1 = 73.6300 Indian rupees)