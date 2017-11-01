FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Money News
November 1, 2017 / 9:58 AM / a day ago

Tech Mahindra September-quarter profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Software services exporter Tech Mahindra Ltd posted a better-than-expected rise in second-quarter net profit, aided by key client wins.

Active client count grew seven percent to 885 in the quarter, the company said on Wednesday. bit.ly/2gTxUW7

Tech Mahindra posted a 30 percent jump in profit attributable to owners at 8.36 billion rupees ($129.42 million) for the September-quarter, handily beating analysts’ average estimate of 7.18 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The IT company also earned 3.22 billion rupees under “other income” including a foreign exchange gain of 2.27 billion rupees.

Bigger rivals Wipro and Infosys Ltd also posted a rise in second-quarter profit.

Tech Mahindra’s revenue from operations rose 6 percent to 76.06 billion rupees.

Shares closed down 1.3 percent in trading, while the NSE Nifty ended 1 percent higher.

($1 = 64.5950 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Amrutha Gayathri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
