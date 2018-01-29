Tech Mahindra third-quarter profit rises over 10 percent

(Reuters) - Indian software services exporter Tech Mahindra Ltd posted a 10.2 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, helped by a rise in active clients.

Net profit rose to 9.43 billion rupees ($148.34 million), from 8.56 billion rupees a year ago. bit.ly/2rNOZJi

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 7.90 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue from operations rose nearly 3 percent to 77.76 billion rupees.

($1 = 63.5700 Indian rupees)