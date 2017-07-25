TechnipFMC's Paris shares slump after accounts' errors unveiled

PARIS, July 25 (Reuters) - TechnipFMC's shares fell on the Paris stock market on Tuesday after the oil services group said it needed to restate some of its earlier results due to errors in its accounts.

TechnipFMC's main stock market listing is in New York , but it has a secondary listing in Paris. Those Paris-listed shares were down by 4 percent in early session trading.

"TechnipFMC concluded that errors existed within certain rates used in the calculations of the foreign currency effects on certain of its engineering and construction projects in TechnipFMC’s unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets and condensed consolidated statements of income for the quarter ended March 31, 2017," it said in a statement late on Monday.

"The net income attributable to TechnipFMC in the quarter ending March 31, 2017 was overstated by $209.5 million ($0.45 per share)," added TechnipFMC. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Jon Boyle)