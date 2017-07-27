Teck Resources second-quarter profit jumps to C$577 mln

July 27 (Reuters) - Canada's Teck Resources Ltd , the world's second-biggest shipper of steelmaking coal, reported a surge in second-quarter profit on Thursday compared to a year ago, aided by higher coal prices and sales.

Teck, which also mines copper, zinc and gold, said attributable profit rose to C$577 million ($463.79 million), or C$ 1 per share, in the three months to end-June, from C$15 million, or 3 Canadian cents a share, in the same year-ago period.