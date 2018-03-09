FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Regulatory News
March 9, 2018 / 3:22 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Teck Resources cuts sales volume forecast for steelmaking coal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Teck Resources Ltd on Friday cut its current-quarter forecast for steelmaking coal sales volumes.

Teck said it now expects sales volumes of steelmaking coal to be about 6 million tonnes in the first quarter, compared with its previous forecast of 6.3 million to 6.5 million tonnes.

Teck, the world’s second-biggest exporter of steelmaking coal, said sales continued to be affected by logistics issues and “poor performance” at Westshore Terminals in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The company also said its coal dryer at Elkview coal mine in British Columbia resumed operations, after being halted following a pressure incident in January. (Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.