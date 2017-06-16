FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Tejas Networks up to $120 million IPO oversubscribed 1.9 times
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
asia
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
World Athletics Championships
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
June 16, 2017 / 1:35 PM / 2 months ago

Tejas Networks up to $120 million IPO oversubscribed 1.9 times

1 Min Read

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, June 29, 2015.Danish Siddiqui/Files

(Reuters) - India's Tejas Networks Ltd's up to 7.7-billion-rupee ($120 million) initial public offer (IPO) of shares was oversubscribed 1.88 times on the last day of the sale on Friday, stock exchange data showed.

Investors bid for about 32.1 million shares in the optical and data networking products provider, compared with about 17.1 million shares on offer, according to data on the National Stock Exchange, as of 1320 GMT. bit.ly/2t90O9E

Tejas Networks is raising up to 4.5 billion rupees by selling new shares, while its shareholders are selling another up to 12.7 million shares in a price range of 250 rupees to 257 rupees apiece.

The stock is scheduled to make its trading debut on or around June 27.

Axis Capital, Citigroup, Edelweiss and Nomura were the banks on the IPO.

($1 = 64.4300 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Devidutta Tripathy and Sherry Jacob-Phillips

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.