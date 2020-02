FILE PHOTO: Logos of 5G technology and telecommunications company Vodafone in Aldenhoven, Germany, November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

BRUSSELS/MILAN (Reuters) - Vodafone and Telecom Italia will have to offer concessions to address EU antitrust concerns about their plan to merge their mobile tower infrastructure, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The telecoms operators announced the deal in July last year under which Vodafone will transfer its Italian mobile masts to INWIT, which is 60 percent owned by TIM.