FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 6, 2018 / 9:21 AM / 2 days ago

Activist fund Elliott has 6 pct of Telecom Italia - la Repubblica website

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 6 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Management has bought 6 percent of Telecom Italia and plans to challenge top shareholder Vivendi by presenting an alternative business plan for the Italian phone group, la Repubblica daily reported on its website.

Bloomberg reported on Monday Elliott was building a stake in Telecom Italia.

Both Telecom Italia, whose board meets on Tuesday to approve a new business plan, and Elliott declined to comment.

Shares in Telecom Italia rose 5.3 percent by 0912 GMT. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.