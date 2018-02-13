Telecom Italia postpones to Feb. 15 deadline for Persidera bids - sources

MILAN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) has pushed to Feb. 15 a deadline for the binding bids on its broadcasting unit Persidera, three sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

French media group Vivendi, TIM’s biggest shareholder, last year agreed to sell TIM’s 70 percent stake in Persidera to win antitrust approval for its own plan to gain de facto control of the Italian phone group.

The remaining 30 percent is owned by Italian media group GEDI. All the companies involved declined to comment. (Reporting by Giancarlo Navach and Stephen Jewkes; writing by Giulia Segreti; editing by Francesca Landini)