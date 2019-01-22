Telecom Italia CEO seems to think separating network is not easy: Vivendi

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia’s main shareholder Vivendi notes that the phone group’s chief executive seems to view separation of its fixed line network as not that easy, a Vivendi spokesman said on Tuesday.

Italian regulator AGCOM said over the weekend a proposal to legally separate the network drawn up by ex-chief executive Amos Genish, who was appointed when Vivendi controlled Telecom Italia’s (TIM) board, would not reduce its market sway.

U.S. activist fund Elliott, which seized control of TIM’s board last year in a battle with Vivendi, has pushed for the spin off of the network.

Elliott-backed Luigi Gubitosi took over as CEO in November.