Telecom Italia plans to confer network assets in fully-owned company

ROME, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia plans to confer all of its fixed line network assets into a separate company which will be fully controlled by the group, Chief Executive Amos Genish said on Wednesday.

The phone group will discuss the new plan at the next company board meeting, scheduled for March 6.

“We presented a hypothesis of legal separation of the network, with a dedicated company, and we expect to discuss it at the next board,” Genish said after meeting the Italian government and the industry regulator.

Genish added that the company “at this stage” would be fully controlled by Tim, and its governance would allow parity of access to sector operators. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by Francesca Landini)