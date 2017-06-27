FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Telecom Italia to expand broadband coverage in Rome to 98 pct by year end
June 27, 2017 / 7:46 AM / a month ago

Telecom Italia to expand broadband coverage in Rome to 98 pct by year end

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 27 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia will increase its ultrafast broadband coverage in Rome to 98 percent by the end of this year from a current 88 percent, CEO Flavio Cattaneo said on Tuesday.

The company also aims in a year to have about 60 percent of Rome covered with so-called fiber-to-the-home technology that carries broadband cable into people's homes, Cattaneo said.

The chief executive was speaking at a closed-door conference and his comments were referred by a company spokesman.

On Monday sources said Italy's Open Fiber was close to sealing a deal with Acea to use the utility's infrastructure in Rome to roll out ultrafast broadband in the capital.

Open Fiber, the broadband business owned by Italy's biggest utility Enel and state lender CDP, has been seeking to do deals with utilities across Italy as it takes on Telecom Italia in its network investments. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Giulia Segreti)

