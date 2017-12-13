Telecom Italia CEO calls for talks on network governance with watchdog

ROME, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia has called for talks to be tabled with Italian regulators to assess possible governance improvements in the running of its fixed line network, CEO Amos Genish said on Wednesday.

The proposal came after a series of meetings between Genish, the heads of Italy’s communications and competition watchdogs and the Italian industry minister.

Telecom Italia (TIM), whose top shareholder is France’s Vivendi, is under pressure from Italian politicians, regulators and rival firms to separate and upgrade its network.

Genish said TIM’s aim was to adopt a management model for the network that was most suited to Italy.

He said the meeting with Industry Minister Carlo Calenda had been “positive and constructive”, adding talks would continue in coming months.