FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Italia set to appoint Amos Genish as CEO - sources
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 27, 2017 / 7:36 PM / in 21 days

Telecom Italia set to appoint Amos Genish as CEO - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) is set to appoint Amos Genish as its new chief executive, four sources close to the matter said on Wednesday, in a choice seen as French media group Vivendi further stamping its authority over the Italian phone group.

Genish was appointed general manager for operations at Telecom Italia (TIM) in July after the phone group parted ways with former CEO Flavio Cattaneo following clashes with Vivendi, TIM’s top shareholder with a 24 percent stake.

The new appointment would likely be made official at a board meeting on Thursday, the sources said, although last minute changes were possible.

Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine would retain his position as TIM’s chairman, two of the people added.

One of the sources said TIM’s deputy chairman Giuseppe Recchi could also retain his post and remain responsible for international unit Sparkle, which is deemed strategic because its submarine network transmits information between countries in Europe, the Mediterranean and the Americas.

Telecom Italia could not immediately be reached for comment. Vivendi declined to comment. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Silvia Aloisi, Paola Arosio; additional reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Mathieu Rosemain)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.