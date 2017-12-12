FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy govt asks Telecom Italia for detailed info on network assets
December 12, 2017 / 10:36 AM / 2 days ago

Italy govt asks Telecom Italia for detailed info on network assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Italy’s government has sent a letter to Telecom Italia (TIM) asking for detailed information on all its network assets, Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said on Tuesday.

Asked whether he expected a response on the matter already at a meeting with TIM’s Chief Executive Amos Genish scheduled for Wednesday, Calenda said it would likely take more time.

“The letter is basically asking TIM to identify all material and immaterial assets that make up the network, so I don’t think he (Genish) will give me a response tomorrow, I believe the work on that will start tomorrow,” the minister told journalists on the sidelines of an event in Rome.

Reporting by Massimiliano di Giorgio; writing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
