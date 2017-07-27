UPDATE 2-Vivendi's de Puyfontaine to temporarily take on CEO powers at Telecom Italia

(Adds source saying Genish to be general manager for operations)

By Agnieszka Flak and Gwénaëlle Barzic

MILAN/PARIS July 27 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia said on Thursday Chairman Arnaud de Puyfontaine will temporarily take on most of the powers held by outgoing chief executive Flavio Cattaneo as top investor Vivendi stamps its authority on the Italian phone group.

Separately, a source close to the matter told Reuters Vivendi's chief convergence officer, Amos Genish, will be appointed general manager for operations at Telecom Italia (TIM) on Friday.

Cattaneo will leave the company on Monday after clashing with the French media group, which owns 24 percent of TIM.

De Puyfontaine, who also serves as Vivendi CEO, will inherit all of Cattaneo's responsibilities except those for security and international wholesale unit Sparkle, which will be assigned on an interim basis to the group's deputy chairman, Giuseppe Recchi.

Genish, a 57-year-old former Israeli army captain, will have the high-hand on most operational decisions at TIM, sources have told Reuters. He formerly headed the Brazilian subsidiary of Spanish operator Telefonica and founded GVT, a Brazilian mobile operator.

Keeping powers over Sparkle in Italian hands is regarded as crucial by the Rome government because the unit's submarine network transmits sensitive information between countries in Europe, the Mediterranean and the Americas.

Telecom Italia's new governance is temporary, as the company is looking for a candidate to replace Cattaneo as chief executive, said the source, who declined to be named because the decision has not been officially announced.

Vivendi favours an Italian national for the job, the source said, in order to handle the security-related activities at the former monopoly and ease the relationship with Rome.

But if no suitable candidate is found by the end of summer, Genish could see his responsibilities broadened to become effective chief executive, the source said. Two other sources said however that this solution was unlikely.

Vivendi, led by billionaire Vincent Bollore, has taken an increasingly hands-on approach to TIM since winning two-thirds of board seats this year and appointing de Puyfontaine as executive chairman.

Cattaneo's departure after only 16 months in the job was seen as another sign of the French group tightening its grip.

That perception was reinforced on Thursday as TIM said in its first-half earnings statement its board had "acknowledged the beginning of the direction and coordination activity over TIM by Vivendi".

Vivendi's ambition is to become a southern European media powerhouse and expand its content distribution across platforms.

Some TIM investors are expecting Genish to complete the company's overhaul -- with a burst of deals that could include spinning off the company's fixed-line network and the sale of its Brazilian unit. Cattaneo had launched an aggressive drive to cut costs, boost profitability and make the group a more nimble competitor. The strategy appeared to have paid off as TIM said domestic operations in the first half of the year recorded the "best performance by far." Italian sales and core earnings increased by 3.4 percent and 5.6 percent respectively.

Overall group earnings before interest, tax, depreciations and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 10.4 percent to 4.1 billion euros and revenues increased by 7.4 percent to 9.8 billion euros.

In his last official act as CEO, Cattaneo - who is quitting with a payout of 25 million euros, a record for such a short stint in office - will host a call with analysts on Friday. (editing by Silvia Aloisi and Robin Pomeroy)