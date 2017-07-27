FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Genish to be named Telecom Italia's general manager for operations on Friday-source
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 27, 2017 / 7:20 PM / 13 days ago

Genish to be named Telecom Italia's general manager for operations on Friday-source

2 Min Read

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - Vivendi's chief convergence officer Amos Genish will be appointed general manager for operations at Telecom Italia on Friday, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Telecom Italia said on Thursday that its chairman Arnaud de Puyfontaine would temporarily take on most of the powers held by outgoing chief executive Flavio Cattaneo as top investor Vivendi stamps its authority on the Italian phone group.

"Telecom Italia will announce on Friday that Amos Genish is named general manager for operations," the source said, adding that he would be based in Rome.

Genish, a 57-year-old former Israeli army captain, will have the high-hand on most operational decisions at Telecom Italia, several sources have told Reuters. He formerly headed the Brazilian subsidiary of Spanish operator Telefonica and founded GVT, a Brazilian mobile operator.

Telecom Italia's current governance is temporary, as the company is looking for a candidate to replace Cattaneo as chief executive, said the source, which could not be named because the decision has not been officially announced.

Vivendi favours an Italian national for the job, the source said, in order to handle the sensitive security-related activities at the former monopoly and ease the relationship with the Italian government.

If no candidate is found by the end of summer, Genish could see his responsibilities broadened to become effective chief executive, the source said. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Ingrid Melander)

