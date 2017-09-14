FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia weighing options over its strategic asset Sparkle - source
September 14, 2017

Telecom Italia weighing options over its strategic asset Sparkle - source

PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia is considering several options for its Sparkle unit including selling the subsidiary or making it a separate entity within Telecom Italia that would remain under Italian leadership.

Top investor Vivendi has tightened its grip on Telecom Italia and Rome wants to keep powers over Sparkle in Italian hands, regarding it as a strategic unit because its submarine cable network transmits information between countries in Europe, the Mediterranean and the Americas. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; editing by Richard Lough; editing by Michel Rose)

