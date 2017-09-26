Italy govt meeting on Vivendi's control of Telecom Italia postponed to Thursday -sources

MILAN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - A meeting of Italian government officials to discuss whether to sanction Vivendi on the grounds that it failed to notify Rome of its effective control of Telecom Italia has been postponed to Thursday, two sources close to the matter said.

French media group Vivendi, which is Telecom Italia’s (TIM‘s) biggest shareholder with a 24 percent stake, has repeatedly denied controlling Italy’s biggest phone group.

The government committee was originally due to meet and possibly take a decision on the matter on Monday, but then the meeting was shifted to Tuesday. The gathering will now take place after a key bilateral meeting between France and Italy scheduled for Wednesday.

A source told Reuters on Friday that Italy was set to fine Vivendi with a penalty of less than 300 million euros ($356 million). (Reporting by Alberto Sisto and Francesca Piscioneri, writing by Agnieszka Flak)