FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy govt meeting on Vivendi's control of Telecom Italia postponed to Thursday -sources
Sections
Featured
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Islamic State Raqqa defeat may herald wider struggle for U.S.
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State Raqqa defeat may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 26, 2017 / 12:35 PM / 22 days ago

Italy govt meeting on Vivendi's control of Telecom Italia postponed to Thursday -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - A meeting of Italian government officials to discuss whether to sanction Vivendi on the grounds that it failed to notify Rome of its effective control of Telecom Italia has been postponed to Thursday, two sources close to the matter said.

French media group Vivendi, which is Telecom Italia’s (TIM‘s) biggest shareholder with a 24 percent stake, has repeatedly denied controlling Italy’s biggest phone group.

The government committee was originally due to meet and possibly take a decision on the matter on Monday, but then the meeting was shifted to Tuesday. The gathering will now take place after a key bilateral meeting between France and Italy scheduled for Wednesday.

A source told Reuters on Friday that Italy was set to fine Vivendi with a penalty of less than 300 million euros ($356 million). (Reporting by Alberto Sisto and Francesca Piscioneri, writing by Agnieszka Flak)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.