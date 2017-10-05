Telecom Italia chairman says no preconceived ideas about future strategic moves

CAPRI, Italy, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia’s (TIM) Chairman Arnaud de Puyfontaine has no preconceived ideas about future moves at the phone group, including a potential separation of its fixed line network, as long as they are beneficial for the company, he said on Thursday.

“I have no preconception on anything as regards to TIM or what we will do and how we will build the success of the company,” he told journalists on the sidelines of a conference on the island of Capri.

“I am very pragmatic ... I just want to make TIM as an incumbent a company that is going to make the success and the pride of Italy, its government and its customers.”

De Puyfontaine, who also serves as the chief executive of TIM’s biggest shareholder Vivendi, said he and TIM’s newly appointed CEO Amos Genish were preparing a new strategic plan for the company.

“We will be able to be more precise soon,” he said. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)