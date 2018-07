HELSINKI (Reuters) - Nokia reiterated its outlook on Monday after it announced a $3.5 billion 5G network agreement with T-Mobile.

Headquarters of Finnish telecommunication network company Nokia are seen in Espoo, Finland July 26, 2018. Lehtikuva/Mikko Stig via REUTERS

“The outlook provided in the Nokia Financial Report for Q2 and Half Year 2018 issued on July 26, 2018 fully included the expected impact of the agreement with T-Mobile announced today, and thus is not affected by today’s announcement,” Nokia said.