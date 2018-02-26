FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Regulatory News
February 26, 2018 / 11:45 AM / a day ago

Huawei in early 5G trials with 30 telcos; CEO rejects U.S. security fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Huawei said on Monday the pace of commercialisation for next-generation 5G wireless network is picking up pace as the Chinese telecom equipment giant has begun pre-commercial development with more than 30 telecom operators.

Speaking to reporters at the annual Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, CEO Ken Hu also said he welcomed “factual debate” about any security concerns governments or network operators may have about security threats from its products.

Hu dismissed U.S. government concerns that its products pose security threats as “groundless suspicions”. (Reporting by Eric Auchard; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.