FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 26, 2018 / 12:25 PM / a day ago

Telia eyes M&A as it focuses on core Nordic markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Nordic telecoms operator Telia hopes to complete a planned exit from its Eurasian businesses this year and is interested in acquisitions in its core markets, Chair of the Board Marie Ehrling told Reuters.

Telia announced a strategic pullout in 2015 after former management became embroiled in a bribery scandal in Uzbekistan. The company turned the page last year with U.S. and European settlements costing $966 million. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Olof Swahnberg and Helena Sonderpalm)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.