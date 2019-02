Xiaomi's Senior Vice President Xiang Wang speaks at a presentation ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC 19) in Barcelona, Spain, February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

BARCELONA (Reuters) - China’s Xiaomi, the world’s fourth-largest smartphone maker, launched a smartphone on Sunday that will be able to take advantage of new and faster 5G mobile networks.

Donovan Sung, Xiaomi’s global head of products, said the phone would come to market “very soon”.

Samsung, which leads the market ahead of Huawei and Apple, launched a 5G phone on Wednesday which it said would be available in early summer.