15 days ago
Telefonica Deutschland Q2 core profit beats consensus
July 26, 2017 / 5:41 AM / 15 days ago

Telefonica Deutschland Q2 core profit beats consensus

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 26 (Reuters) - Telefonica Deutschland reported a bigger than expected rise in core profit in the second quarter thanks to continuing cost cuts following its 2014 acquisition of E-Plus and stuck with its guidance for the full year.

Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) was up 4.3 percent at 472 million euros ($549.4 million) before exceptionals, beating the most optimistic analyst estimate in a Reuters poll.

Germany's third-biggest telecoms operator reported a 3.4 percent decline in quarterly sales to 1.77 billion euros, which it blamed on regulatory developments including the end of roaming charges, broadly in line with expectations of 1.76 billion.

$1 = 0.8592 euros Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan

