FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telenor CEO plans more cost cuts in 2018
Sections
Featured
Nifty hits record high in midday trade
Live
Market Jockey
Nifty hits record high in midday trade
China stuck in petroleum Catch-22
Breakingviews
China stuck in petroleum Catch-22
Assange name in Ecuador civil registry fuels citizenship talk
World
Assange name in Ecuador civil registry fuels citizenship talk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 9, 2018 / 8:02 AM / in 2 days

Telenor CEO plans more cost cuts in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Norwegian telecoms operator Telenor plans further cost cuts in 2018, Chief Executive Sigve Brekke told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference on Tuesday.

“In 2018 we aim to continue the work we began last year, an agenda of digitalisation and cutting costs,” he said.

Asked whether Telenor plans to expand via acquisitions, Brekke replied “no”.

“Our focus is on digitalising what we already have and to focus on making what we have more efficient,” he added.

In October, Telenor said the company had reached its 2017 target of cutting costs by 1 billion Norwegian crowns ($123.84 million), and that it would continue to seek further reductions. ($1 = 8.0749 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.