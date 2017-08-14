UPDATE 1-Telenor on track for NOK 1 bln cost cuts in 2017 -CEO

(Adds quotes, detail)

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Chief Executive Sigve Brekke of Norwegian telecoms operator Telenor Asa told Reuters on Monday:

* More can be done to boost company’s productivity

* Company remains on track for planned NOK 1 billion ($125.87 million) cost cuts in 2017

* “I‘m closely monitoring the organisation, looking at how we can improve our core business and boost efficiency while also continuing to review to our portfolio. There’s more that can be achieved here,” Brekke told Reuters

* On July 17, Telenor reported second-quarter earnings well ahead of forecasts and raised earnings forecasts, lifting its shares by eight percent

* “In the second quarter we saw the results of cost cuts materialising more rapidly than we had anticipated. In the third quarter we’re keeping up the effort and stand by what we said regarding cost cuts of about NOK 1 billion. We also lifted the EBITDA margin outlook ... nothing that has happened in the third quarter has changed that.”

* “We’ve been able to cut the number of employees and digitalise our contact with clients to a greater degree, and that’s yielding results.” Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.9445 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)