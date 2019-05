Telenor's logo is seen in central Belgrade, Serbia, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Marko Djurica/Files

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s Telenor is in negotiations with Malaysia’s Axiata Group to form a telecoms holding company with close to 300 million customers, the companies said on Monday.

If a deal is finalised, the merged business will likely be owned 56.5 percent by the Norwegian mobile operator and 43.5 percent by Axiata, they added.