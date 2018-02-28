FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 28, 2018 / 6:09 PM / Updated a day ago

France's Teleperformance beats its own 2017 expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - French telemarketing and teleservices provider Teleperformance reported on Wednesday 9 percent growth in organic revenues in 2017, led by Iberian and Latin American markets.

The company had revised in July its annual like-for-like revenue growth target to above 7 percent, on the back of “encouraging first-half results”.

The Iberia-LATAM region reported a 22.4 percent increase in like-for-like revenue growth while revenues in English-speaking markets and the Asia-Pacific, the company’s largest region, grew by 1.6 percent.

The company proposed a 1.85 euro per share annual dividend, corresponding to a 42 percent increase.

The company said there was a 72 million euro negative currency effect on consolidated revenues. (Reporting by Nolwenn Brossier in Gdynia Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.