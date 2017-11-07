FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Telia says to assess options after Latvia says no LMT-Lattelecom merger
Sections
Featured
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Commodities
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Schools shut in New Delhi for the week as toxic smog thickens
Pollution
Schools shut in New Delhi for the week as toxic smog thickens
Duterte to Trump: "Lay off" human rights when we meet
ASIA
Duterte to Trump: "Lay off" human rights when we meet
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 7, 2017 / 3:03 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Telia says to assess options after Latvia says no LMT-Lattelecom merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Nordic telecom operator Telia Company:

** Said in a statement would assess its options in Latvia after the Latvian government on Tuesday decided to reject a proposed merger of Latvian operators LMT and Lattelecom

** Telia owns 60.3 pct in mobile operator LMT and 49 pct in fixed network firm Lattelecom, Latvian state owns the remainder

** Said Latvian government had rejected solutions recommended by independent consultants and its own inter-ministerial working group

** “Telia Company will now take stock of the situation and the details of the government’s decision and assess its options,” Telia said in the statement

** Said has “over the past decade...put forward every single option to the government – to buy, to sell, to merge and different ownership structures, which have now all been rejected” (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.