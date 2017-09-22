FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish prosecutor says to charge former employees at Telia
September 22, 2017 / 8:28 AM / 25 days ago

Swedish prosecutor says to charge former employees at Telia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A flag flutters at the Telia telecommunication company headquarters in Helsinki, Finland, May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - A Swedish prosecutor said on Friday he will charge three former employees at telecom operator Telia Company, including its former Chief Executive Lars Nyberg, as he prosecutes a long-standing case of suspected bribery in Uzbekistan.

The firm said on Thursday it had agreed to pay $965 million to settle U.S. and European criminal and civil charges that the Swedish phone company paid bribes to win business in Uzbekistan.

Telia was named Telia Sonera at the time of the alleged corruption.

Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Olof Swahnberg; editing by Johannes Hellstrom

