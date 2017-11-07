FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telstra to compensate 42,000 customers for slow internet -regulator
Sections
Featured
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Commodities
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
Energy
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
North Korean diplomat's alcohol stash raises bootlegging doubts
Pakistan
North Korean diplomat's alcohol stash raises bootlegging doubts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 7, 2017 / 10:38 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Telstra to compensate 42,000 customers for slow internet -regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) said on Wednesday that Telstra Corp would compensate 42,000 broadband customers for slower-than-promised internet speed.

“In essence, people were paying more to get higher speeds that they just weren’t able to get,” ACCC Chair Rod Sims said in a statement.

Telstra has provided ACCC with an undertaking of the remedies it will provide to affected customers, the Australian competition watchdog added.

Telstra said it had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.