FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Australia's Telstra says will cut 1,400 jobs in cost-cutting drive
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 14, 2017 / 1:47 AM / 2 months ago

Australia's Telstra says will cut 1,400 jobs in cost-cutting drive

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 14 (Reuters) - Australia's largest telecoms company, Telstra Corporation Ltd, will shed about 1,400 jobs as part of a cost cutting drive, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

The move was first reported by The Australian newspaper. The spokesman said the company would issue a statement after announcing the changes to staff and declined to give further details.

Telstra in February disappointed the market with a surprise profit drop and flagged restructuring costs between A$300 million and A$500 million (226 million to $377 million) for the 2017 financial year. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.