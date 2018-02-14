FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 9:24 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Telstra’s interim earnings fall 5 pct, miss estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Australia’s biggest telecom company, Telstra Corp Ltd, said on Thursday that its interim profit fell about 5 percent after it logged an impairment related to its U.S. video platform Ooyala.

Net profit for the six months to Dec. 31 fell to A$1.70 billion ($1.35 billion) from A$1.79 billion a year ago, the company said in a statement. A mean of three analysts polled by Reuters expected the company to record a net profit of A$1.9 billion.

The company declared a total interim dividend of 11 cents per share, comprising of an ordinary dividend of 7.5 cents and a special dividend of 3.5 cents. ($1 = 1.2612 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

