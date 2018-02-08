FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 11:15 AM / a day ago

Canada's Telus reports higher fourth-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Telus Corp, one of Canada’s three big telecom providers, reported higher fourth-quarter earnings compared with a year earlier, helped by lower spending.

Telus said on Thursday its net income rose to C$282 million ($224 million) or 47 Canadian cents per share in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$87 million or 14 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Operating revenue rose to C$3.48 billion from C$3.31 billion, the Vancouver-based company said. ($1 = 1.2588 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

