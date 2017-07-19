UPDATE 1-Temenos second-quarter sales up 14 percent

(Adds detail, comment)

July 19 (Reuters) - Swiss banking software supplier Temenos saw a 14 percent rise in second-quarter sales as pressure on banks to deliver digital products and clear regulatory hurdles boosted its business, it said on Wednesday.

The Geneva-based group confirmed its full-year earnings and revenue projections after "strong growth" in new contract signings and its sales pipeline for new licensing deals.

"We see continued pressure on banks to transform, driven by end-customer adoption of digital banking services as well as regulation," Chief Executive David Arnott said in a statement.

"This is translating into significant growth in our market as banks embark on front-to-back progressive renovation of their legacy systems."

Banks are turning to external software providers for help in running core banking operations to cut costs, fend off fintech rivals, and meet tightening regulations and shifting consumer expectations.

Second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 17 percent to $34.7 million, according to U.S. IFRS accounting standards. Adjusted EBIT on a non-IFRS basis was up 21 percent to $48 million.

Total non-IFRS revenue rose to $174.7 million from $153.8 million during the prior-year period.

Software licensing revenue rose 22 percent to $72.8 million.

"With strong growth in both signings and pipeline generation in the second quarter, our revenue visibility is very high for the year," Chief Financial Officer Max Chuard said. "We have had a strong start to Q3 and I am very confident in achieving our guidance for the full year."

Temenos expects to grow non-IFRS 2017 revenues 10-13 percent in constant currency terms and non-IFRS earnings to be within a range of $210 million-$215 million. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Mark Potter)