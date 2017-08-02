Malaysia's Tenaga to raise 2 bln ringgit via sukuk this week

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s state electricity utility, Tenaga Nasional Bhd, aims to raise 2 billion ringgit ($466.7 million) via an auction of Islamic bonds, or sukuk, to be issued on Thursday, according to a regulatory filing.

The issuance by Tenaga, in which state investor Khazanah is the biggest shareholder, comprises a 500 million ringgit 15-year tranche and a 1.5 billion ringgit 20-year tranche, with periodic distribution rates of 4.95 percent and 5.18 percent respectively.

The sukuk programme, set up in July, is based on an agency-based contract known as wakala and is rated ‘AAA’ by credit agency RAM ratings.

AmInvestment Bank Bhd and Maybank Investment Bank Bhd will act as joint bookrunners for the sale. ($1 = 4.2855 ringgit) (Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Sunil Nair)