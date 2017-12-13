LPC-Shareholders due €200m payout from TenCate dividend

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Dutch textile technology group TenCate is set to pay around €200m in a dividend to shareholders as part of its latest leveraged loan financing, banking sources said.

TenCate has raised a €125m add-on term loan, which will pay the dividend alongside cash on the balance sheet, the sources said.

ABN Amro, ING and Rabobank lead the financing, which is expected to pay 350bp over Euribor with a 0% floor, the tighter end of 350bp-375bp guidance, the sources said.

It is due to allocate on Wednesday and free to trade in Europe’s secondary loan market at par, the sources said.

The loan has a leveraged covenant and is offered with 101 soft-call for six-months, the sources said.

It will add to TenCate’s existing €260m term loan, originally issued for Gilde’s buyout of the firm in 2015.

The existing euro loan has been repriced to 350bp over Euribor, with a 0% floor in line with the add-on, from 325bp over Euribor, with a 1% floor, the sources said.

TenCate last came to the market in December 2016 to raise a US$70m add-on term loan to refinance the company’s existing US$122.2m second-lien term loan, when combined with excess cash. It was incremental to TenCate’s existing US$171.1m TLB2.

The dollar term loan has not been repriced lower as part of this latest financing and will continue to pay 325bp over Libor with a 1% floor.

TenCate makes protective fabrics, armour materials for conflict zones and thermostat materials for the aerospace industry. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)