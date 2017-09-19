FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tencent, Guangzhou Auto agree to collaborate on connected cars
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 19, 2017 / 1:10 AM / a month ago

Tencent, Guangzhou Auto agree to collaborate on connected cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings and Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Ltd said on Monday they had agreed to collaborate on connected cars.

The two companies will also explore investment in areas such as auto-related e-commerce, new energy cars and auto insurance, Guangzhou Automobile said in a filing.

Guangzhou Automobile Group said it would aim to tap Tencent’s expertise in mobile payments, social networking, big data and artificial intelligence. (Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.