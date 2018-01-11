FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tencent markets US dollar bonds in four tranches
Sections
Featured
Trump issues ultimatum to 'fix' Iran nuclear deal
U.S.
Trump issues ultimatum to 'fix' Iran nuclear deal
'Mukkabaaz' lands too many punches, but misses the mark
Bollywood
'Mukkabaaz' lands too many punches, but misses the mark
Saudi women score right to watch men's soccer in stadiums
Editor's picks
Saudi women score right to watch men's soccer in stadiums
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 11, 2018 / 1:20 AM / 2 days ago

Tencent markets US dollar bonds in four tranches

Daniel Stanton

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 11 (IFR) - Chinese digital media and telecom conglomerate Tencent Holdings is marketing US dollar notes across four tranches in a benchmark offering.

Pricing on a five-year fixed-rate tranche is indicated at an initial guidance of Treasuries plus 95 basis points area, and that on a five-year floating-rate note is at the equivalent spread over three-month Libor.

A 10-year piece is indicated at Treasuries plus 130bp area and a 20-year at Treasuries plus 135bp area.

The senior unsecured notes are expected to be rated A2/A+/A+, in line with the issuer.

Deutsche Bank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and HSBC are joint global coordinators, as well as joint bookrunners with Bank of China, ANZ, BNP Paribas, MUFG, China Merchants Securities (HK), Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, Hong Kong branch.

The 144A/Reg S deal will price as early as today. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by Dharsan Singh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.