HONG KONG, July 11 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd has applied for a licence in Malaysia to offer local currency payment services via its WeChat Pay, in what would be a first for the platform outside of China, the director of WeChat Pay's global operation told Reuters.

If approved, users in Malaysia will be able to link their local bank accounts to WeChat Pay and pay for goods and services in ringgit. (Reporting by Sijia Jiang)