FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
TENDER-Surgutneftegaz awards 540,000t of Urals to BP, Glencore
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 28, 2017 / 4:25 PM / a month ago

TENDER-Surgutneftegaz awards 540,000t of Urals to BP, Glencore

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) -

* Russia's Surgutneftegaz awarded a tender to sell 540,000 tonnes of Urals crude for loading from Primorsk, Ust-Luga and Novorossiisk in July on Wednesday, traders said.

* Surgutneftegaz sold four Urals cargoes of 100,000 tonnes each for loading from Primorsk on July 12-13, 17-18, from Ust-Luga on July 14-15 and 140,000 tonnes of Urals for loading from Novorossiisk on July 12-13 to BP.

* Urals cargo from Primorsk on July 20-21 was awarded to Glencore in the interest of ExxonMobil, traders said.

* Surgutneftegaz's cargoes for loading from Baltic Sea ports were sold at a discount of some $0.90-$1.00 a barrel to dated BFOE, which was slightly lower than the latest market estimations.

* There was no information available on the price level for Urals cargo from Novorossiisk. (Reporting by Olga Yagova)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.