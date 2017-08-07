Hospital operator Tenet's loss widens on weak patient volumes

Aug 7 (Reuters) - For-profit U.S. hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss on Monday, hurt by weak patient volumes.

Net loss attributable to Tenet's shareholders widened to $55 million, or 55 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $46 million, or 46 cents per share, a year ago.

Net operating revenue fell to $4.80 billion from $4.87 billion.

Growing uncertainty amid Republicans' persisting efforts to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law, formally known as the Affordable Care Act, has weighed on hospital operators who had for long benefited from the expanded insurance coverage under Obamacare. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)