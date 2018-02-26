FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Regulatory News
February 26, 2018 / 9:35 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Tenet posts bigger quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss as the hospital operator took one-time charges, partly due to changes in the U.S. tax law.

The company recorded a $252 million non-cash charge in the quarter along with additional charges related to write down of assets and employee severance. Net loss attributable to Tenet was $229 million, or $2.27 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $79 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.