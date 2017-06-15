FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazakh Tengizchevroil reduces dividend to finance expansion
June 15, 2017 / 8:03 AM / 2 months ago

Kazakh Tengizchevroil reduces dividend to finance expansion

1 Min Read

ASTANA, June 15 (Reuters) - Tengizchevroil, Kazakhstan's biggest oil producer, has reduced dividend payouts to its shareholders Chevron, ExxonMobil, LUKOIL , and KazMunayGaz, KazMunayGaz chief executive Sauat Mynbayev said on Thursday.

Mynbayev told reporters Tengizchevroil would also borrow about $20 billion to help finance the $37 billion expansion.

Kazakhstan and foreign partners also continue talks on another oil project, Karachaganak, over a financial dispute, he said. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

