FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Activist investor Primestone takes stake in Tennant, urges merger with Nilfisk
Sections
Featured
Bullish bets on rupee hit lowest since January: Reuters poll
Currencies
Bullish bets on rupee hit lowest since January: Reuters poll
Federal Reserve does not buy Trump tax-plan hype
Global Economy
Federal Reserve does not buy Trump tax-plan hype
Rohit Sharma has the right stuff for limited-overs game
Cricket
Rohit Sharma has the right stuff for limited-overs game
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 13, 2017 / 2:53 PM / Updated a day ago

Activist investor Primestone takes stake in Tennant, urges merger with Nilfisk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Primestone Capital has asked U.S. cleaning equipment company Tennant and Danish peer Nilfisk to consider merging after building up a holding of 5 percent in both firms.

“Primestone Capital owns more than 5 percent of both Tennant and Nilfisk and believes a combination of the two will generate extraordinary returns for shareholders,” said the London-based activist firm in a presentation filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

Nilfisk and Tennant were not immediately available to comment.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, additional reporting by Maiya Keidan, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.