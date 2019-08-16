Tennessee executes man convicted of killing teenage girl, her mother in 1986

Death-row inmate Stephen Michael West is shown in Nashville, Tennesee, U.S., January 2, 2019. Tennessee Department of Corrections/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

(Reuters) - A man convicted of raping a 15-year-old girl and stabbing her and her mother to death in their home with a coworker more than 30 years ago was executed in Tennessee on Thursday, officials said.

Stephen Michael West, 56, was put to death by electric chair and was pronounced dead at 7:27 p.m. local time (2327 GMT) at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville.

West became the second inmate in Tennessee and the 11th in the United States to be executed in 2019, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. The last inmate to be executed by electric chair was David Miller, 61, in Tennessee in December.