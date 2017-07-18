FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 days ago
Federer qualifies for ATP Finals for record 15th time
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
Commentary
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
Asia
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 18, 2017 / 10:16 AM / 17 days ago

Federer qualifies for ATP Finals for record 15th time

2 Min Read

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 16, 2017 Switzerland’s Roger Federer poses with the trophy as he celebrates winning the final against Croatia’s Marin CilicDaniel Leal-Olivas/Pool

(Reuters) - Roger Federer has secured his place in the ATP Finals for a record 15th time after the Swiss world number three won a record eighth Wimbledon title on Sunday, the Association of Tennis Professionals confirmed on Monday.

The 35-year-old six-time champion joins French Open winner Rafa Nadal in the season-ending tournament at the O2 Arena in London, having played in the event for a record 14 consecutive years from 2002-15 before missing out last year through injury.

"I look forward to returning to London in November," Federer said. "I was sad not to be able to compete last year as I love playing there and had not missed the event since 2002."

The 19-times grand slam winner has won five tournaments this year, including the Australian Open, and is on target to return to the top of the world rankings for the first time since 2012 if he maintains the form that has earned him a 31-2 record.

Federer and Nadal will be joined at the Nov. 12-19 event by the remainder of the top eight players in the Race to London standings following the Paris Masters.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.