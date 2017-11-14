FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tennis: Injured Nadal pulls out ATP Finals
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Kim trades missiles for tractors during testing lull
North Korea
Kim trades missiles for tractors during testing lull
UK's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrate platinum anniversary
Editor's Picks
UK's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrate platinum anniversary
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 13, 2017 / 11:25 PM / a day ago

Tennis: Injured Nadal pulls out ATP Finals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Rafael Nadal pulled out of the season-ending ATP Finals on Monday after being hampered by a knee injury during his round-robin defeat by Belgian David Goffin.

Tennis - ATP World Tour Finals - The O2 Arena, London, Britain - November 13, 2017 Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts after losing his group stage match against Belgium's David Goffin Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

“I‘m not ready to play... I fought a lot knowing it was my last match of the season,” the world number one, who had also quit midway through the Paris Masters tournament two weeks ago, told reporters following his 7-6(5) 6-7(4) 6-4 defeat by Goffin.

“My commitment was to try... I’ve missed this event too many times in my career,” added the Spaniard who has been plagued by knee injuries throughout his career.

Nadal, who was hobbling around the court for much of the third set of his contest against Goffin, qualified for the season ending tournament for the 13th successive year but withdrew before the start on five previous occasions.

Monday’s withdrawal means the 31-year-old, who claimed the French and U.S. Open trophies this year to increase his grand slam haul to 16 titles, has yet to win the season-ending tournament.

“I was not enjoying it (out there today) so it was no fun to play like this. But I had an unforgettable season,” he added.

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.